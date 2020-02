× Lakeshore Flooding diminishes today in NW Indiana/SW Lower Michigan

Gusty west to northwest winds will slowly diminish today and early 6 to 9-foot waves will gradually weaken as the day progresses. The Lakeshore Flood Warning for the Lake Michigan shoreline in Lake and Porter Counties in NW Indiana will expire later this Thursday morning, and the Lakeshore Flood Warning for the Lake Michigan shoreline in La Porte County, IN and Berrien County, MI will end later this afternoon.