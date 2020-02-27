Chicago police release video of 3 suspects in fatal convenience store shooting

CHICAGO — Chicago police have released surveillance video of the suspects in a shooting that killed a nursing student.

Jaya Beemon, 18, was one of five people shot inside Ali’s Minimart on 79th and Avalon around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Police said three men approached the convenience store and began firing into the market from outside.

Police believe the gunmen were targeting an unnamed boy when they reportedly fired 20 rounds into the store. The intended target was not injured, but police say two women who were with him were wounded. Three other victims, including Beemon and her boyfriend, were innocent bystanders.

Beemon was shot in the neck, and pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi released surveillance video Wednesday of the three suspects authorities are searching for. Police said, “one suspect was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, one was wearing a dark jacket with brown fur around the collar and one was wearing a dark jacket and light-colored jeans.”

The suspects fled the scene in a white four-door sedan. The vehicle has damage to the rear passenger side fender, dual exhaust, tinted windows, black rims and does not have a front license plate, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8271.

Another Chicago neighborhood was tormented by a senseless shooting at 7901 S. Avalon yesterday. An innocent woman lost her life & several were wounded. We need your help cracking this case & learning why a young man may have been targeted. Send info to https://t.co/8AWHjKGuk1 pic.twitter.com/ywuHkHKuRS — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 27, 2020

