Andrew Freund Sr. due in court Thursday in case of 5-year-old son AJ’s murder

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — The man charged with beating his 5-year-old son to death in Crystal Lake is due in court Thursday.

A judge could set a trial date for 60-year-old Andrew Freund Sr.

Freund Sr. has pleaded not guilty in the April murder of their 5-year-old son AJ. The boy was fatally beaten and then buried in a shallow grave in Woodstock.

His mother, JoAnn Cunningham, 36, was also charged in his killing. Cunningham pleaded guilty and faces up to 60 years in prison.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.