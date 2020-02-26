Nursing student fatally shot inside South Side convenience store; 4 others injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The woman fatally shot inside a convenience store on the South Side has been identified.

The medical examiner's office identifies the victims as 18-year-old Jaya Beemon. She was a nursing student at Malcolm X College.

Jaya Beemon, 18 was killed while inside a convenience store at 79th & Avalon Tuesday evening. Jaya was a nursing student at Malcom X. Police say the shooter was among three men who fired into the store. They got away in a white Chrysler 300, likely. @WGNNews @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/Zgt4XU62VA — Courtney Gousman (@cgousman) February 26, 2020

Beemon was one of five people shot inside Ali's Minimart on 79th and Avalon around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Police said three men approached the convenience store and began firing into the market from outside.

In total, 20 rounds were reportedly fired into the store. Beemon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four others, including two teen girls and a 19-year-old boy, were transported in critical condition to various hospitals. Police later said the 19-year-old and one of the teen girls were upgraded to good condition.

A 63-year-old man was also shot and transported in fair condition.

Authorities located another shooting victim a short distance away at 78th and Woodlawn. That victim was transported in critical condition to University of Chicago.

Police said the three shooters fled into a white Chrysler 300 and police hope POD cameras provide additional images.

The investigation is ongoing as the search for the suspects continue.