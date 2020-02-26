× Winter Weather Advisories/Lakeshore Flood Warnings continue

With snow slowly diminishing from the west today, the Winter Weather Advisory (purple/green-shaded counties in Illinois, excepting Lake County) will extend until noon CST – in northwest Indiana the Winter Weather Advisory will continue until early evening. Travel will be impacted with an additional inch or so snow likely to occur in Illinois while 2 to 3-inches could still fall in northwest Indiana.

The Lakeshore Flood Warning will continue until late afternoon along the Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline with northerly winds gusting to 35-40 mph continuing to build 8 to 12-foot waves. Winds will shift to the northwest later today, allowing the waves to diminish along the Illinois shoreline, but 10 to 14-foot waves will continue to build along the Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline extending the Lakeshore Flood Warning for that area through tonight into Thursday forenoon when winds/waves should gradually subside.

Current Regional Weather Radar Mosaic…