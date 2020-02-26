Snow falling across Chicago area creating slick road conditions; Winter Weather Advisory in effect

CHICAGO — Light snow continues to fall across the Chicago area causing slick road conditions for the morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 12 p.m. Wednesday for Cook, DuPage, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Livingston Counties.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 12PM for the bright purple counties. Light #snow could cause slippery roads & hazardous driving conditions through the morning commute. 1-3" of total snow accumulation is expected with some locally higher amounts. #Chicago #ilwx pic.twitter.com/2WOhazxDZn — Mike Janssen (@MikeJanssenWX) February 26, 2020

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6PM for Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford Counties in Illinois and also for Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper Counties in Indiana.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6PM for the bright purple counties. Light #snow could cause slippery roads & hazardous driving conditions. 2-4" total snow accumulations are expected with locally higher amounts possible. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/Lt1CJkMbGX — Mike Janssen (@MikeJanssenWX) February 26, 2020

Slushy, slick and snow covered roads are most likely this morning. Travel could be hazardous through the morning commute. Allow extra time and drive with caution.

Light snow tapers and moves east this afternoon as temperatures hover in the lower 30s. Light snow lingers longer in northwest Indiana.

Total snow accumulations of 1-3” are expected with some locally higher amounts.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect until 3 p.m. for Cook and Lake County, Ill. North winds will gust 35-40 mph creating 8-14’ waves and flooding concerns along the Illinois lakefront into Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday morning in northwest Indiana.

Beach and shoreline erosion will continue, and vulnerable structures may be damaged. Water could threaten roads and low-lying areas.

A Lakeshore Flood WARNING is in effect until 3PM for Cook & Lake Co, IL. North wind gusts 35-40 mph will create 8-12' waves & flooding. Beach/shoreline erosion will continue & vulnerable structures may be damaged. Water could threaten roads & low-lying areas. #Chicago #ilwx pic.twitter.com/awFJqNhpEl — Mike Janssen (@MikeJanssenWX) February 26, 2020

A handful of area schools are starting late Wednesday due to the weather. Click here for a full list

For the latest weather updates, go to wgntv.com/weather.