Mother of slain nursing student arrested after police encounter at U of C Hospital

CHICAGO — The woman fatally shot inside a convenience store on the South Side has been identified.

The medical examiner's office identifies the victims as 18-year-old Jaya Beemon. She was a nursing student at Malcolm X College.

Beemon was one of five people shot inside Ali's Minimart on 79th and Avalon around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Police said three men approached the convenience store and began firing into the market from outside.

In total, 20 rounds were reportedly fired into the store. Beemon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her mother says salt was poured into her wounds when police arrested her at the hospital, moments after viewing her daughter's body.

“The Chicago police and the University of Chicago police handled us so inhumane," said Nyisha Beemon, the victim's mother. "I passed out when I saw my baby and they drug me out the hospital like a dog."

Nyisha Beemon was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors, battery and resisting an officer. Chicago police say she pushed and kicked an officer. She spent the night in jail, and bonded out shortly after midnight.

Four others, including two teen girls and a 19-year-old boy, were transported in critical condition to various hospitals. Police later said the 19-year-old and one of the teen girls were upgraded to good condition.

A 63-year-old man was also shot and transported in fair condition.

Authorities located another shooting victim a short distance away at 78th and Woodlawn. That victim was transported in critical condition to University of Chicago.

Police said the three shooters fled into a white Chrysler 300 and police hope POD cameras provide additional images.

The investigation is ongoing as the search for the suspects continue.