Milwaukee police responding to ‘critical incident’ at MillerCoors headquarters

MILWAUKEE — Police are responding to a ‘critical incident’ at the MillerCoors headquarters in Milwaukee.

According to a tweet by the police department, officers responded to the 4000 block of West State Street.

WGN’s sister station WITI said the incident was an active shooter situation and said sources told them six to seven people were down, including the shooter.

WISN-TV reported that a Molson Coors employee received an email about an active shooter near one of the buildings.

Molson Coors spokesman Martin Maloney said there was an “active situation” but didn’t have any further details. There was a heavy police presence in the area, along with fire trucks and ambulances.

Milwaukee police asked that people stay clear of the area and that no helicopters or drones be flown over the site for “officer safety purposes.”

James Boyles told he Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that his wife, Lasonya Ragdales, works at Molson Coors in the claims department. She was texting from inside the building and told her husband that there was active shooter and she was locked in a room with a bunch of co-workers, the Journal Sentinel reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.