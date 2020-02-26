March, 2020 and the “meteorological spring” season arrive Sunday along with the year’s mildest daytime temperature to date—56°; gusty “SW” winds to sweep the mild air into the city—but first, a late-season chill is to linger Thursday/Friday
Cubs spring training opener pushed to Saturday night due to weather
Which cold season had the least amount of days with single digits or lower temperatures?
Is air “cleaner” during cold weather?
WGN-TV TO AIR SEASON 5 OF “BACKSTORY WITH LARRY POTASH”
How many snowstorms should we anticipate during the remainder of the winter season?
Winter storm to bring snow, wind to the area
-
Winter Weather Advisory continues north and west portions today – strong cold front brings snow showers/falling temps and gusty west winds this afternoon
Storm could bring ice, snow to Friday evening commute; Winter Weather Advisory issued
Mild, dry weather to continue into Christmas
Have there been any Chicago winters when the mercury never hit zero?
It’s so cold in the Midwest that thousands of ice balls have formed on Lake Michigan
Has there ever been a Chicago winter with no subzero temperatures?
Drop in temperatures provides frigid Sunday after snow, sleet opened weekend