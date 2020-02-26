Lightfoot announces $6 million investment in West Side community health improvements

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveiled Wednesday $6 million in funding for community improvements across the city’s West Side.

The funding will be allocated by West Side United as low-interest loans to West Side businesses and other organizations focused on quality of life improvements, Lightfoot said.

The initiative will focus on the Austin neighborhood and the greater West Side.

The loans will be provided through the Chicago Community Loan Fund, Local Initiatives Support Corp., IFF and Accion Chicago.

“The investments we are making today with West Side United, the American Medical Association, and other community funding partners will allow us to improve the health of our residents and to drive quality-of-life improvements for our communities that have long been overlooked,” said Lightfoot.

West Side United was formed in 2017 and has worked with Rush University Medical Center, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital, AMITA Health, Cook County Health and Sinai Health System.