Florida woman accused of killing boyfriend by zipping him up in suitcase

Posted 9:36 AM, February 26, 2020, by

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 42-year-old Orlando woman accused of zipping her boyfriend inside a suitcase is facing murder charges.

Orange County deputies responded Monday after Sarah Boone reported Jorge Torres was dead.

She told police she put him in the suitcase during a game of hide-and-seek. Boone said they were drinking alcohol and she passed out in her bed while he was still in the suitcase.

Deputies searched her phone and found videos showing Torres yelling he couldn’t breathe from inside the suitcase.

Boone can be heard laughing, yelling obscenities and saying, “That’s what I feel like when you cheat on me.”

She’s facing second-degree murder charges.

