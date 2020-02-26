Bair Facts: Take care of your gums to take care of heart

Posted 2:28 PM, February 26, 2020

In this week’s podcast, WGN’s Dina Bair discusses how toothpaste may help your heart! In addition to giving you a winning smile, taking care of your teeth and gums can makes a huge difference for heart health – helping ward off heart attacks and strokes.

Listen in as Dina chats with Dr. Lina Kabar from family dental of roscoe.

Listen to this story on the “Bair Facts on Health” podcast in the player below.

