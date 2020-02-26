Bair Facts: Take care of your gums to take care of heart

In this week’s podcast, WGN’s Dina Bair discusses how toothpaste may help your heart! In addition to giving you a winning smile, taking care of your teeth and gums can makes a huge difference for heart health – helping ward off heart attacks and strokes.

Listen in as Dina chats with Dr. Lina Kabar from family dental of roscoe.

