Another staff member removed from Lincoln Park HS

CHICAGO — Another staff member has been removed at Lincoln Park High School.

In a letter sent to parents Tuesday, officials said they are investigating an allegation that the staff member engaged “inappropriately with a student.”

The letter reads, in part:

Chicago Public Schools and LPHS have a zero-tolerance policy for any behavior that compromises student safety, and I regret to inform you that there has been an allegation regarding a staff member in our school engaging inappropriately with a student. This individual has been removed from the school, and an investigation has been initiated by the Office of the Inspector General (OIG). Parents of the impacted student have been notified, and the Office of Student Protections and Title IX is providing support to the student. Based on the information learned during the OIG’s investigation, a final determination will be made regarding whether it is safe for this individual to return to LPHS. We will update the school community if it is determined that this staff member will return.

No further details were given.

Also Tuesday, ousted former interim Principal John Thuet and former Assistant Principal Michelle Brumfield filed a defamation lawsuit against Chicago Public Schools.

Trouble at the school since December has prompted at least five internal investigations into alleged misconduct — involving both staff and students.