Actors’ tribute show to Liza Minelli and Judy Garland to hit Chicago next month

Posted 11:53 AM, February 26, 2020, by , Updated at 12:23PM, February 26, 2020
Data pix.

Like mother like daughter! Nancy Hays and Alexa Castelvecchi will be re-enacting the brilliance of Judy Garland and her daughter Liza Minnelli's 1964 concert performance that took place at the London Palladium. Hays and Castelvecchi  will perform classic songs “The Man That Got Away”, “Just in Time” and “Gypsy with the musical accompaniment of Jeff-Award-recipient Robert Ollis.

The Judy & Liza show will take place at the Greenhouse Theater Center, located at 2257 N. Lincoln Ave.
Tickets are available through Greenhouse Theater Center or by phone at 773-404-7336 or online here. 

 

