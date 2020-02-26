LIST: Chicago area school closings and delays

2 killed in Joliet shooting

Posted 8:44 AM, February 26, 2020, by , Updated at 08:43AM, February 26, 2020

JOLIET, Ill. — Two men are dead after a shooting in Joliet.

Just before 1 a.m. Wednesday police responded to the area of Chicago St. and 5th Ave. on a report of a victim slumped over the wheel of an SUV.

Officers found two victims who had been shot inside the vehicle.

A 45-year-old man from Joliet was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 53-year-old man — also from Joliet — was taken to St. Jospeh Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Joliet Investigation Unit or Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734.

