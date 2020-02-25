TOPSHOT - In this Japan Pool picture received via Jiji Press on February 12, 2020, 112-year-old Japanese man Chitetsu Watanabe poses next to calligraphy reading in Japanese 'World Number One' after he was awarded as the world's oldest living male in Joetsu, Niigata prefecture. - The 112-year-old Japanese man who believes smiling is the key to longevity has been recognised as the world's oldest male, Guinness World Records said on February 12. (Photo by JAPAN POOL / JIJI PRESS / AFP) / Japan OUT / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by STR has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [Japan Pool picture received via Jiji Press] instead of [Guineess World Records LTD. via Jiji Press]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo by JAPAN POOL/JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images)
World’s oldest living man has died at age 112 in Japan
The world’s oldest living man, Chitetsu Watanabe, has passed away in Japan at the age of 112, the Niigata prefecture government said in a statement Tuesday.
Watanabe, who was residing at a nursing home in Niigata, was born on March 5th, 1907. He was officially confirmed by the Guinness World Record as the oldest living man on February 12 this year. He died on Sunday, February 23.
According to the Guinness World Record, he was born in Niigata and later moved to Taiwan to work on a sugar cane plantation. He returned to Japan and worked as an employee at an agricultural office in Niigata until his retirement.
Watanabe died before he could claim the title of the oldest man ever. He was just four years shy of the record, which is held by Japan’s Jiroemon Kimura, who was born on 19 April 1897 and passed away aged 116 years and 54 days on June 2013, according to Guinness.
In an interview with a local paper in January 2019, Watanabe said the secret to living a long life was “not to get angry and keep a smile on your face.”