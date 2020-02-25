Woman, 27, killed in attempted home invasion on Northwest Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A woman was shot and killed during an attempted home invasion in the Ravenswood Manor neighborhood.

The 27-year-old woman was with a friend inside an apartment on the 4400 block of North Francisco Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Monday. Police said there was a knock on the door and when the friend opened it, a man wearing a ski mask tried forcing his way inside.

The woman was shot in the chest by the intruder as she tried to close the door, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her identity has not yet been released.

The friend was not injured.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.