Winter Storm Watch downgraded for parts of Chicago area; snow expected Tuesday night into Wednesday

CHICAGO — A Winter Storm that 24-hours ago looked rather formidable, will likely only have a significant impact on the southern half of metro Chicago.

Instead of passing over South Bend, Indiana, the storm center will end up 200 miles further southeast, closer to Cincinnati, Ohio.

While some snow is still likely, snowfall totals will range from 2”-6” across the south suburbs into northwest Indiana, to 0”-2” inches over the north and northwest suburbs. The city and areas west can expect up to 1”-3” of snow. Most of the snow will fall Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The Winter Storm Watch has been cancelled for NE Illinois. A Winter Storm Watch continues for NW Indiana. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for the city, south, and southwest suburbs for Tuesday night and Wednesday.

For the latest weather updates, go to wgntv.com/weather.