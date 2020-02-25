Winter storm to take a more southerly track – heavy snows now likely Interstate-88/290 and south

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Winter Weather Advisory (purple-shaded counties on the headlined map) for from 2 to 6-inches of snow is in effect 6PM this evening until 6PM Wednesday for the northeast Illinois/Chicago area along and south of the Interstate-88/290 corridor, including Cook and DuPage Counties and the city of Chicago. A Winter Storm Watch tonight and Wednesday for possible snowfall in excess of 6-inches remains in effect for the Indiana counties shaded in green and blue, including Lake and Porter Counties. Heaviest snowfall along with blowing and drifting should occur later tonight and Wednesday forenoon, primarily impacting the Wednesday morning commute. Prior to the heavier snow today, scattered light rain or rain/wet snow mix, especially south portions can be expected today over our area.

Snowfall totals should drop off rapidly as you go north, with less than an inch expected in counties bordering the Illinois-Wisconsin state line.

With strong northeast winds gusting over 35 mph gradually shifting to the north-northwest Wednesday, a Lakeshore Flood Warning (green-shaded counties) is in effect into Wednesday afternoon along the Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline where waves 8 to 12-feet are expected and the Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline later tonight through Wednesday where 10 to 14-foot waves are forecast.

The center of low pressure that was expected to track east just south of Chicago, is now determined to take a much more southerly trek along the Ohio River Valley, intensifying later Wednesday over Indiana/Ohio and points east.