See the Chicago Red Stars full 2020 schedule

CHICAGO – It was arguably their greatest season in history in more ways than one.

Boosted by the United States women’s soccer team’s win in the World Cup that summer, attendance rose for them at SeatGeek Stadium, and the team responded with an inspired performance on the field.

The Chicago Red Stars won their first NWSL playoff game in team history and advanced to their first league championship game, building anticipation towards their 2020 campaign.

On Tuesday, they confirmed when and where they’ll be playing their games over the next few months.

The team will open the season against the squad they lost that championship game to last October – the North Carolina Courage – on Saturday, April 18th. Their previously announced home opener is a week later at SeatGeek Stadium against Portland.

That’s one of 12 games in Chicago this season for the team that features the return of goalie Alyssa Naeher along with defenders Julie Ertz and Tierna Davidson, who were all on the World Cup champion USWNT. While league MVP Sam Kerr is now playing for Chelsea in England, the Red Stars have added forward Kealia Ohai in a trade with the Houston Dash.

