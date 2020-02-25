× Over $2.5 million worth of counterfeit goods, tickets seized prior to All-Star Weekend

CHICAGO — US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials seized over $2.5 million worth of counterfeit items leading up to the NBA All-Star Game.

Agents seized nearly 127,00 fake hats and shirts. Additionally, counterfeit NBA All-Star Game tickets were seized.

They were discovered during a six-day enforcement effort leading up to the game.

Alsip, Wheaton and Chicago police all assisted with the investigation.

ICE provided the following statement on the enforcement.

“HSI and its law enforcement partners are committed to keeping counterfeiters from deceiving unsuspecting fans at major sporting events, such as the NBA All-Star Game,” said James M. Gibbons, special agent in charge of HSI Chicago. “We appreciate this collaboration with the NBA to bring awareness to a crime that costs U.S. businesses billions of dollars each year and exploits consumers, who unknowingly spend their hard-earned money on second-rate memorabilia.”

In addition to street vendors selling the goods, police said businesses were also involved.