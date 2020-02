SYCAMORE, Ill. — Officials were expected to announce a new development Tuesday in the 2016 killing of a Sycamore mother and son.

Patricia Wilson, 85, and her 64-year-old son Robert Wilson were discovered in a home in the 16000 block of Old State Road in August of 2016.

Investigators said they died from apparent blunt force trauma.

Robert Wilson won $1 million in an Illinois Instant Lottery game in 1988.