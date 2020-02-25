Midday Fix: Live music from Mario Abney and The Abney Effect
Mario Abney and The Abney Effect
http://www.reverbnation.com/marioabney
*New “double” single and video release of “Love and Trust” and “I Came To Move” out on Thursday 2/27*
Mario Abney: Bandleader, Master Trumpeter, Singer, Songwriter: Trumpet
Jeremy Thomas: Trumpet
Royce Harrington Turner: Trombone
Matt Davis: Trombone
Amir Grey aka Tubad (two bad) : Tuba
Audley Reed: Saxophone
Phil Fornett: Drums
Events:
Fat Tuesday 2/25/20 – Fitzgerald’s Oak Park
Mardi Gras Party: Annual Fat Tuesday throw down with Dibs Brass Band & Mario Abney & The Abney Effect
6 PM: Doors Open
7 PM: Mario Abney & The Abney Effect
9 PM: DIBS BRASS BAND
6615 W. Roosevelt Rd., Berwyn, IL 60402
Annual Fat Tuesday throwdown – beads and Hurricanes ready to go – Festival Tom will be cooking up his New Orleans specialties – gumbo, jambalaya,
http://www.fitzgeraldsnightclub.com/
Thursday 2/27/20 – Lazy Bird
“Love and Trust” Double Single Release Party at Lazy Bird Chicago
9 PM – 11 PM
downstairs at The Hoxton
200 N. Green St., Chicago
Lazy Bird is a cocktail and music lounge in Chicago’s Fulton Market District.
https://www.lazybirdchicago.com/
Saturday 2/29/20 – Untitled Supper Club
8 PM – 11 PM
111 W. Kinzie St. Chicago
Call for dinner reservations: 312-880-1511
https://www.untitledsupperclub.com/
Sunday 3/1/20 – Culture
Brunch
1 PM – 3 PM
18031 Dixie Highway, Homewood, IL 60430
708-960-0831 Tables can be reserved at www.thatstheculture.com
Culture is a new restaurant concept that combines best in class food, drinks, and entertainment aimed at helping folks escape for a while. Culture is community and dalliance. It’s expression and art. Simply put, Culture is the place to be. American comfort food. Good vibes.