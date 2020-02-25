Midday Fix: Live music from Mario Abney and The Abney Effect

Mario Abney and The Abney Effect

http://www.reverbnation.com/marioabney

*New “double” single and video release of “Love and Trust” and “I Came To Move” out on Thursday 2/27*

Mario Abney: Bandleader, Master Trumpeter, Singer, Songwriter: Trumpet

Jeremy Thomas: Trumpet

Royce Harrington Turner: Trombone

Matt Davis: Trombone

Amir Grey aka Tubad (two bad) : Tuba

Audley Reed: Saxophone

Phil Fornett: Drums

Events:

Fat Tuesday 2/25/20 – Fitzgerald’s Oak Park

Mardi Gras Party: Annual Fat Tuesday throw down with Dibs Brass Band & Mario Abney & The Abney Effect

6 PM:  Doors Open

7 PM: Mario Abney & The Abney Effect

9 PM: DIBS BRASS BAND

6615 W. Roosevelt Rd., Berwyn, IL 60402

Annual Fat Tuesday throwdown – beads and Hurricanes ready to go – Festival Tom will be cooking up his New Orleans specialties – gumbo, jambalaya,

 http://www.fitzgeraldsnightclub.com/

Thursday 2/27/20 – Lazy Bird 

“Love and Trust” Double Single Release Party at Lazy Bird Chicago

9 PM – 11 PM

downstairs at The Hoxton

200 N. Green St., Chicago

Lazy Bird is a cocktail and music lounge in Chicago’s Fulton Market District.

 https://www.lazybirdchicago.com/

Saturday 2/29/20 – Untitled Supper Club

8 PM – 11 PM

111 W. Kinzie St. Chicago

Call for dinner reservations: 312-880-1511

https://www.untitledsupperclub.com/

Sunday 3/1/20 – Culture

Brunch

1 PM – 3 PM

18031 Dixie Highway, Homewood, IL 60430

708-960-0831 Tables can be reserved at www.thatstheculture.com

Culture is a new restaurant concept that combines best in class food, drinks, and entertainment aimed at helping folks escape for a while. Culture is community and dalliance. It’s expression and art. Simply put, Culture is the place to be. American comfort food. Good vibes.

https://www.thatstheculture.com/

