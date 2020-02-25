Lakeshore flood warning in effect until Wednesday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A lakeshore flood warning is in effect from 6 a.m. Tuesday until Wednesday afternoon.

A winter storm is expected to bring 40 mph winds and 8 to 12 foot waves.

The park district has already closed several sections of the lakefront trail to bikers, runners and walkers.

Three beaches in Rogers Park are essentially gone due to erosion — despite preservation efforts by the city and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Chicago’s lakefront has been hit hard this year and last year with some storms bringing 55 mph winds and close to 25 foot waves.

The city and state have taken more proactive roles in trying to prevent beach erosion and have declared disasters in order to secure federal funding for long term erosion protection.

Earlier this month, Sen. Dick Durbin toured the lakeshore with city and state leaders.

“If you don’t believe in climate change: Lake Michigan has a message for you. It’s time to wake up,” he said.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot estimated the damage from the Jan. 10 and 11 storm at $37 million.

Along with high winds and waves, high water levels are also a factor in the damage from this fall and winter. The U.S. Army Corps said they don’t see lake levels dropping any time soon.