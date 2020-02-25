Lake Michigan’s south lakeshore takes a beating as powerful “NNE” winds pile water onto beaches and 8 to 12 ft. waves pound away; snows wind down Wed; modest surge of colder air into Sat but temps bounce back Sunday/Monday
-
Snow continues across Chicago area, bitter cold ahead; Winter Weather Advisory only in effect in northwest Indiana
-
Winter storm to bring snow, wind to the area
-
Strong winds bring in snow midweek
-
Winter Weather Advisory in effect until midnight, 1-2 inches of snow possible
-
Coldest Valentine’s Day in 77 years on the way; Wind Chill Advisory issued
-
-
Chicagoland dealing with dangerously cold wind chills Sunday
-
Friday is Chicago’s coldest Valentine’s Day in 77 years
-
Winter Weather Advisory continues north and west portions today – strong cold front brings snow showers/falling temps and gusty west winds this afternoon
-
Tom Skilling: Snowfall could bring 1-6 inches to Chicago area
-
Putting the sun in Sunday: Mildest weather in over a month on the way
-
-
Storm could bring ice, snow to Friday evening commute; Winter Weather Advisory issued
-
Portion of US border wall in California falls over in high winds and lands on Mexican side
-
Wind direction at the ground is sometimes different than higher up