Lake Michigan’s south lakeshore takes a beating as powerful “NNE” winds pile water onto beaches and 8 to 12 ft. waves pound away; snows wind down Wed; modest surge of colder air into Sat but temps bounce back Sunday/Monday

Posted 11:43 PM, February 25, 2020, by , Updated at 11:44PM, February 25, 2020
