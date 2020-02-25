× Investigation finds possible improper procedures in CPS testing

CHICAGO — Some Chicago Public School students’ improvement in math proficiency may be the result of the tests being administered improperly.

CPS’ Inspector General found a standardized test that typically takes an hour was administered over several days. Students were also allowed to “pause” the test several times.

The report found students who were given the the most time to complete the test got higher scores.

The Northwest Evaluation Association — the company that produced the tests — said they are not intended to be timed, but have in some cases in CPS “turned into a multi-day or even week-long event,” according to the Chicago Tribune.

“Protecting instructional time and ensuring consistent testing practices is a district priority and we appreciate the recommendations provided by the CPS Office of the Inspector General,” said Emily Bolton, Director of Media Communications & Strategy for CPS. “The untimed format of the NWEA assessment requires additional guidance, training, and auditing, and we are carrying out a thorough plan of action to better support our schools.”

