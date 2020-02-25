Improved CPS scores may be the result of cheating: report

Posted 12:27 PM, February 25, 2020, by , Updated at 12:26PM, February 25, 2020
Data pix.

CHICAGO — Some Chicago Public School students’ improvement in math proficiency may be the result of cheating.

CPS’ Inspector General found a standardized test that typically takes an hour was administered over several days. Students were also allowed to “pause” the test several times.

Students who were given the the most time to complete the test got higher scores.

Some students may have been coached or just cheated, the inspector general said.

The Northwest Evaluation Association — the company that produced the tests — said they are not intended to be timed, but have in some cases in CPS "turned into a multi-day or even week-long event," according to the Chicago Tribune.

