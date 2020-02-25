× Hearing held Tuesday over whether to disbar Blagojevich

CHICAGO — A hearing will be held Tuesday over former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich’s law license.

The Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission has filed a complaint to disbar him. The commission is citing the former governor’s federal corruption charges.

After serving nearly eight years, Blagojevich was released from a Colorado prison last week after President Donald Trump announced he commuted Blagojevich’s 14-year prison sentence.

Blagojevich was impeached and removed from office after being convicted in 2011. He had been found guilty of crimes that included seeking to sell an appointment to Barack Obama’s old Senate seat and trying to shake down a children’s hospital.

Blagojevich was convicted of political corruption just months after he appeared on Trump’s reality TV show, “Celebrity Apprentice.”

This is a developing story. Check back for details