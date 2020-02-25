Hearing held Tuesday over whether to disbar Blagojevich

Posted 7:17 AM, February 25, 2020, by , Updated at 07:24AM, February 25, 2020

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 19: With his wife Patti by his side, former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich speaks during a press conference in front of his home on February 19, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Blagojevich, who had been serving time in federal prison for attempting to sell Barack Obama's vacant Senate seat when Obama was elected president, was released yesterday after President Donald Trump commuted his sentence. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — A hearing will be held Tuesday over former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich’s law license.

The Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission has filed a complaint to disbar him. The commission is citing the former governor’s federal corruption charges.

After serving nearly eight years, Blagojevich was released from a Colorado prison last week after President Donald Trump announced he commuted Blagojevich’s 14-year prison sentence.

Blagojevich was impeached and removed from office after being convicted in 2011. He had been found guilty of crimes that included seeking to sell an appointment to Barack Obama’s old Senate seat and trying to shake down a children’s hospital.

Blagojevich was convicted of political corruption just months after he appeared on Trump’s reality TV show, “Celebrity Apprentice.”

This is a developing story. Check back for details

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.