Golden Shamrock Shake up for auction

Posted 5:59 PM, February 25, 2020, by

Soon you will have the chance to take your Shamrock Shake to the next level – and help out a good cause.

McDonald’s announced the return of the mint-flavored shake last week and Tuesday it revealed it will auction off a gold cup called the Golden Shamrock Shake.

It is an 18-karate gold cup with jewels and diamonds is valued at $90,000 and is up for auction on eBay until March 6.

The proceeds go to Ronald McDonald House Charities

The bidding starts here at the eBay auction

McDonald’s is also giving away a second Golden Shamrock Shake through a contest that you can enter at www.goldenshamrockshake.com.

It’s been three years since the shake was last sold nationally. In addition to the traditional green vanilla shake, McDonald’s is selling a version made with Oreo cookies. Both drinks will be sold for a limited time.

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.