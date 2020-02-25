Golden Shamrock Shake up for auction

Soon you will have the chance to take your Shamrock Shake to the next level – and help out a good cause.
McDonald’s announced the return of the mint-flavored shake last week and Tuesday it revealed it will auction off a gold cup called the Golden Shamrock Shake.
It is an 18-karate gold cup with jewels and diamonds is valued at $90,000 and is up for auction on eBay until March 6.
The proceeds go to Ronald McDonald House Charities
The bidding starts here at the eBay auction
McDonald’s is also giving away a second Golden Shamrock Shake through a contest that you can enter at www.goldenshamrockshake.com.
It’s been three years since the shake was last sold nationally. In addition to the traditional green vanilla shake, McDonald’s is selling a version made with Oreo cookies. Both drinks will be sold for a limited time.