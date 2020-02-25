Golden Shamrock Shake up for auction

Soon you will have the chance to take your Shamrock Shake to the next level – and help out a good cause.

McDonald’s announced the return of the mint-flavored shake last week and Tuesday it revealed it will auction off a gold cup called the Golden Shamrock Shake.

It is an 18-karate gold cup with jewels and diamonds is valued at $90,000 and is up for auction on eBay until March 6.

Celebrate 50 years of #ShamrockShakeSZN with an 18K gold, diamond and emerald tribute: the Golden Shamrock Shake. Bid NOW and it could be yours. Proceeds benefit @RMHC! https://t.co/vznfMOD9Tb pic.twitter.com/4MmMVl3oBZ — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 25, 2020

The proceeds go to Ronald McDonald House Charities

The bidding starts here at the eBay auction

McDonald’s is also giving away a second Golden Shamrock Shake through a contest that you can enter at www.goldenshamrockshake.com.

It’s been three years since the shake was last sold nationally. In addition to the traditional green vanilla shake, McDonald’s is selling a version made with Oreo cookies. Both drinks will be sold for a limited time.