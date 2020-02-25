Video shows Chicago fire dept’s dramatic rescue of worker that fell into cargo hold

CHICAGO — A crew member was rescued Tuesday after falling inside a cargo ship that was docked on the South Side.
The Chicago Fire Department’s special operations emergency response crew arrived to the scene near 106th Street and Buffalo Road around 2 p.m.
It took 27 different pieces of equipment before crews could lower in a recovery basket and rescuer the worked.
Initial reports said that he fell from the deck about 100 feet to the bottom of the deep cargo hold area of the ship, but authorities said he slipped.
“He slid down a wet metal grate,” Battalion Chief Tom Bogenthaler said. “He slid down fractured his leg.”
The worker was taken to a hospital for treatment and was alert and in good condition.
41.726495 -87.545755