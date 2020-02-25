× ‘Bag Lady Outreach’ helps through handbags

WGN News put the call out for people to nominate the most remarkable woman they know. The kind of person that inspires and lifts hearts. We narrowed hundreds of nominations down to four.

Erin Ivory introduces us to the third Remarkable Woman finalist, Archana Liggins.

Liggins works to help feed the hungry through the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

And it was during her day job that she discovered something.

‘In the food bank I’d always hear women asking for soap, shampoo, tissue,” she said. “It started from there”

Everywhere she went, Liggins began asking for handbags. She began to collect supplies to fill those bags and started distributing them locally ans as far as the Bahamas as part of hurricane relief efforts.

Her “Bag Lady Outreach” has distributed more than 6,000 bags over the last three years.

“For 2019, I distributed 4500 bags and just this month I’ve done a thousand bags,” she said.

Kristine Schlismann nominated Liggins.

“Archana is the perfect example of how one person can make a difference,” she said. “I always had the mantra, ‘If you know better you do better.’ I just feel like I’ve had an overflow in my life and been blessed so why not bless others.”