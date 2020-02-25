Arrest made in 2016 murder of Sycamore mother, son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SYCAMORE, Ill. — A suspect has been arrested for the 2016 murder of a Sycamore mother and son.

Jonathon D. Hurst, 51, of Cincinnati was taken into custody Monday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Robert Wilson, 64, and his 85-year-old mother Patricia Wilson.

Hurst — formerly of 1446 North Wells St. in Chicago — is being held at the Hamilton County Jail and is awaiting extradition back from Ohio.

Investigators said more than 1,300 leads had been developed since 2016 and there was significant physical evidence at the scene.

A DNA profile was obtained from evidence at the crime scene which allowed investigators to find several persons of interest.

A laboratory that specializes in DNA phenotyping was able to narrow down the search to three composite snapshots.

PARABON NanoLabs worked with investigators to create a family tree that eventually led to Hurst.

Phone records and other evidence put Hurst in the area of the crime scene on the day of the murders, police said. A vehicle that was stolen from the home was also located in Lincoln Park — a short distance from Hurst’s home on Wells St.

Investigators have not given a suspected motive for the murders.