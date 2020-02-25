× After missing three games with the flu, David Ross makes his Cubs’ spring training manager debut

MESA, Ariz. – One of the things that’s very new about the Cubs’ 2020 season is the man who will be running the team.

But so far, fans haven’t had the chance to see him do some work in the dugout.

Manager David Ross has been dealing with the flu every since the weekend, missing the team’s first spring training game in Mesa against the Athletics Saturday night then the contest with the Dodgers on Sunday. Then on Monday, it looked like he would be back for the team’s game in Peoria against the Mariners, but once again, he chose to take another day to recover from his illness.

But Tuesday, Ross will finally get the chance to make his debut in the dugout, at least in spring training, when the Cubs host the Rockies at Sloan Park.

After a nasty bout of the flu, David Ross will make his managerial debut at 2pm on Marquee Sports Network. pic.twitter.com/jVOpymqVK8 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) February 25, 2020

“Good to be back. Be taking a ribbing from the boys,” said Ross at a news conference on Tuesday morning. “They’ve been texting me, checking on me, sending me Lou Brown in the hospital (in reference to the movie Major League II), hospital bed gifts. It’s been pretty fun.”

Well, maybe not that much fun, since Ross indeed went to the hospital on Sunday to get some fluids, but at least he finally gets to run the team this spring, and it’s a fitting debut. Jon Lester, whom Ross was a personal catcher for in both Boston and Chicago, will take the mound first for the Cubs against the Rockies at Sloan Park.

“It kinda worked out that way, I’m excited to get back, home game, feel much better,” said Ross, who gets to make his spring training managerial debut, finally, on Tuesday.