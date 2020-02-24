Winter Storm Watch for 6-inches or more of snow in effect for Chicago area Tuesday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Winter Storm Watch (Blue-shaded counties on the headlined map) for 6-inches or more of heavy snow has been expanded slightly and continues in effect for the portion of the Chicago area in Illinois along and north of Interstate-80 including the city of Chicago from Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon.

Lesser amounts of snow will likely fall to the south and east into northwest Indiana. Snow will probably continue Wednesday night and Thursday, as the storm system slowly moves off to the east and snowfall gradually tapers off.

A Lakeshore Flood Watch is also in effect Tuesday into Wednesday along the Illinois and northwest Indiana Lake Michigan shorelines. Northeast winds are expected to strengthen in the next 24 hours, gusting over 35 mph by Tuesday morning, continuing into Wednesday and gradually shifting to north-northwest, building 8 to 12-foot waves along first the Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline and then 10 to 14-foot waves along the northwest Indiana shoreline Tuesday into Wednesday.

Hazardous driving conditions will occur during the Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning commute, as well as Tuesday night due to the accumulating snow along with blowing and drifting.

Prior to the onset of snow, rain will spread north and east over our area today (Monday) and tonight, possibly mixed at times with wet snow, especially northern and westernmost sections. As the center of low pressure passes to our south and east, the rain/wet snow mix will gradually changeover to a heavy wet snow from west to east during the day Tuesday with heaviest snow likely Tuesday night into Wednesday. A Winter Storm Watch for heavy snow will also be in effect for northwest Illinois into eastern Iowa and southeastern Wisconsin.