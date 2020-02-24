Winter storm to bring snow, wind to the area

Increasing northeast winds Monday afternoon began to build waves on lake Michigan, and conditions are forecast to worsen by Tuesday as a winter storm approaches. In response, the National Weather Service has posted lakeshore flood warnings for the Illinois and Indiana shores where waves of 12 feet or more are likely to inundate low lying areas. In addition to the wind, accumulating snow is expected. Satellite imagery late Monday showed a disturbance over southern Missouri, spreading rain across much the Midwest. Upstream, a second disturbance over southeast Wyoming was producing heavy snow across the Black Hills. This second system is forecast to impact the area Tuesday night and Wednesday, bringing the potential for heavy snowfall to parts of the metro area. The climatological winter season ends Saturday, and it appears it will close with a dose of snow, wind and cold temperatures.