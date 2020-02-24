Tom Skilling: Snowfall could bring 1-6 inches to Chicago area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A winter storm is headed toward the Chicago area, but a dramatic shift to the south has taken place over the last 24 hours. Amounts have been adjusted significantly lower.

The Winter Storm Watch has been cancelled for NE Illinois. A Winter Storm Watch continues for NW Indiana. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for the city, south, and southwest suburbs for Tuesday night and Wednesday.

WGN Chief Meteorologist Tom Skilling puts the snowfall estimate at 1-3" in the city and metro area, and 3-5" in northwest Indiana.

A lead disturbance ahead of the main storm will swipe the area with rain late Monday. But the main event commences Tuesday afternoon and runs through Wednesday, when the potential for heavy, wet snow prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Storm Watch for Chicago and blue/green-shaded counties on map below.

Light snow is expected to occur during the day Tuesday - a little heavier during the evening rush hour.

Peak snowfall intensities appear likely to occur from late in the day Tuesday to midday Wednesday, and snow will continue falling at a slower pace Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Wind gusts are predicted to build to 40 mph at times by Tuesday night and continue Wednesday.

According to Skilling, the wind/snow combination starting later Tuesday may lead to blowing and drifting snow in open areas and along the Lake Michigan shoreline, which could have serious implications for the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning rush hours.

Additionally, a Lakeshore Flood Warning has been issued starting Tuesday morning and through Wednesday morning.

Winds blowing directly into the Chicago shoreline could gust above 40 mph Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday, suggesting a new round of flooding, especially in view of the record high lake levels, and a battering by 8-12' waves.

