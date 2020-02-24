Tom Skilling on Chicago snow: Biggest snowfall of the season, 6-12 inches expected

CHICAGO — The most significant snowstorm of the 2019-20 season headed toward the Chicago area, forecasters said.

WGN Chief Meteorologist Tom Skilling puts the snowfall estimate at 6 to 12 inches with maximum snowfall potential situated across the city and metro area.

According to Skilling, a wind/snow combination later Tuesday into Wednesday may lead to blowing and drifting in open area and along the Lake Michigan shoreline, a development with serious implications for the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning “rush hours.” Wind gusts are predicted to build to 40 mph at times by Tuesday night and continue Wednesday.

“We’ve seen worse snowstorms here, but this one looks rough,” Skilling said. “There’s been nothing comparable so far this winter.”

A lead disturbance ahead of the main storm swipes the area with rain which is to spread in late Monday and into the evening, But the main event commences Tuesday and runs through Wednesday.

Light snow is expected to be falling during the Tuesday morning rush hour. To have any kind of snow in a rush hour is never good thing, but morning temps should be at or just above freezing so road chemicals will be working near peak capacity, Skilling said.

Peak snowfall intensities appears likely to occur in the midday Tuesday to midday Wednesday time range, though snow is likely to continue falling but at a slower pace Wednesday afternoon and evening. By then, high winds may be complicating the situation by blowing and drifting snow.

Additionally, a Lakeshore Flood Watch has been issued for Tuesday morning and through Wednesday morning. Winds are to blow directly into the Chicago shoreline, gusting above 40 mph Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday suggesting a new round of flooding, especially in view of the record high lake levels, and a battering by 8 to 12 foot waves.

For the latest weather updates, go to wgntv.com/weather.

Latest video forecast from Demetrius Ivory below: