Prosecutors: Man charged in West Side barbershop shooting targeted business

CHICAGO — The man arrested in connection to a shooting at a West Side barbershop targeted the business with someone else, prosecutors said in court Monday.

29-year-old Walter Jackson, of East Chicago, faces five counts of attempted murder after five people were wounded at Gotcha Faded barbershop.

Police believe Jackson and a suspect who is still at large were apparently targeting someone inside the shop.

“He said his co-offender was going to the barbershop to ‘take care of some business.’” prosecutor Katherine Hegarty said.

Authorities said on Jan. 16 just after 6 p.m., Jackson and someone else opened fire through the door of the barbershop.

"They turned around and both raised their firearms and aimed the firearms at the individuals in the barbershop and opened fire through the closed door of the barbershop,” Hegarty said.

Hegarty said the shooting was recorded on surveillance video and witnesses identified Jackson as one of the shooters.

Out of the five victims, three were children.

Two brothers, Michael and Lorenzo, ages 11 and 12, were getting haircuts on their first visit to the shop.

"The 11-year-old victim was shot multiple times in his arm and torso area and required surgery,” Hegarty said. "The 12-year-old victim was shot in the leg and the bullet is still lodged behind his knee.”

Jackson and the other gunman were reportedly seen driving away in a vehicle that authorities found registered to Jackson’s girlfriend.

At the time of the shooting, Chicago police vowed to find the suspects.

“This will not be tolerated,” said CPD’s Ernest Cato. “It’s not acceptable. We will be working hard with this.”

Bond was denied by judge Mary Marubio.

"I’m taking into consideration the terror and chaos that must have ensued when bullets went flying through a barbershop filled with children and adults. Bond is denied,” she said.

All the of the five wounded in the shooting survived. Jackson faces five counts of attempted murder.

In the meantime, police continue to search for the second gunman.