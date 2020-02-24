× Police: Portage man admits to killing 91-year-old mother on 911 call

PORTAGE, Ind. — A Portage man was arrested Sunday after allegedly admitting on a 911 call that he killed his 91-year-old mother.

Just before 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Porter County authorities received a call from 59-year-old Charles Trumble. Police said Trumble stated that he had just killed his mother.

Officers arrived shortly after to the home, located in the 5800 block of McCasland Avenue, and found 91-year-old Dixie Trumble suffering from head trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Trumble declined to provide a statement to detectives. He was charged with the murder of his mother.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.