PETA offers $5,000 reward after emaciated dog left in trash bag

WILLOW SPRINGS, Ill. — PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 after a dog was found last week in a trash bag on the side of the road.

The pit bull was discovered “cold and severely dehydrated” in double-bagged trash bags Feb. 17 on Forest Avenue, just north of 87th Street, in Willow Springs.

According to a Cook County spokesperson, the dog was rushed to a local vet for treatment, and is recovering at South Suburban Humane Society. Staff at the humane society have named him Vinny, and said he is “extremely underweight and frightened.”

As Vinny continues to recover, please call the the Cook County Sheriff’s Office at 847-635-1188 if you have any information.