‘No Frills Run’ brings a community together to support neighbors in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELMHURST, Ill. — Hundreds of runners bundled up to run for a 5th grader who couldn't at the annual "No Frills Run" in Elmhurst Sunday.

Whether it's 11 degrees or 52, they come to the same spot every year. There's no fancy start or swag bags; just a community coming together to run for the smiling kid out front.

"Caleb is our beneficiary this year. He's a fifth grader at Edison School, and living with muscular dystrophy," organizer Kristin Morrow said.

Caleb lost the ability to walk in 2018, leaving mom to carry her 90-pound son on her back, including up and down the six flights of stairs it takes to get to their home.

"We just want to make life easier and lift them up when they are struggling and to just spread joy," Morrow said.

The run was started by two Elmhurst moms who believed it doesn't always take big sponsors and budgets to create change. Just a community willing to show up for their neighbor.

They showed up by the hundreds to run down an icy trail Sunday.

"It fills me up because there's people who don't know me, don't know Kristin or Caleb, they just want to come out and support," organizer Dawn Wheatland said.

Last year, the "No Frills Run" raised $92,000, enough to buy a handicap accessible van for another Elmhurst resident.

"Whether you give five dollars or five hundred dollars ,it's going to the same cause and it's really making a difference," Wheatland said.