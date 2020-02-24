Midday Fix: Tacos de Pork Belly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alfonso Sotelo – Chef/Owner – 5 Rabanitos

5 Rabanitos

1758 W. 18th St.

Chicago, IL 60608

https://5rabanitosdotcom.wordpress.com/

Events:

Pilsen Gourmet, February 29, 2020

Several restaurants from Pilsen and the nearby Chicago area are convening on February 29th from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. under one roof (Apollos 2000, 2875 W. Cermak Rd., Chicago 60608) to showcase the talents of some of today’s leading Latino Chefs making an impact in the local industry. This new gourmet and specialty foods celebration doubles as a fundraiser for Pilsen Fest – the community’s cultural event of the year each August. The ticketed Pilsen Gourmet event (on sale through BrownPaperTickets.com) features celebrity chef demonstrations, unlimited samples of culinary specialties, an array of craft artists, a silent art auction and live Latino contemporary music and DJ’s.

http://www.pilsenfestchicago.com

https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4516744

Pilsen Restaurant Week, March 1 – 7, 2020

The dining Mecca known as Pilsen is showcasing its celebrated culinary scene with the inaugural Pilsen Restaurant Week. From March 1st through 7th, the colorful and diverse flavors of Pilsen’s most renowned restaurants will be on full display. Several venues including 5 Rabanitos will feature special pre-fixe menus daily highlighting traditional and contemporary dishes. Unlike the larger Chicago Restaurant Week, the Pilsen Restaurant Week concept focuses on hyperlocal cuisine that reflects the immediate neighborhood only. Intended for either the Pilsen dining newbie or the experienced regular, guests are encouraged to return often throughout the week and taste their way through one of the city’s most heralded food destinations. Pilsen Restaurant Week lunch and dinner menu options will be available for a set price (determined by individual restaurant, no advance purchase/tickets necessary however reservations are strongly recommended).

http://www.pilsenfestchicago.com

Recipe:

Tacos de Pork Belly

Ingredients

1 Pork Belly Medium (appx. 10 lbs)

5 Carrots diced large

2 Onions diced large

5 Cloves of garlic

5 celery stalks

3 Bay leaves

3 Tablespoons of salt

Step by step

Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a large braised pan, add ½ cup of oil. Add pork belly and sauté to a light golden brown color. Add your vegetables and salt. Cook for 5 minutes then after add enough water to cover the pork belly and vegetables. Put in oven for 2 hours. After two hours remove from the oven and drain the broth. Put your pork belly on a tray, cover with plastic wrap and put in refrigerator. Add another tray on top of the pork belly once you have the tray on top add something heavy to flatten the pork belly.

After two days in refrigerator, cut into about 1.5 oz. (about 3 T) small squares and add it your flat grill or pan with a small amount of oil and sauté to a light brown color. Serve on a delicious corn tortilla with your choice of red or green tomatillo, cilantro, serrano sauce. Don’t forget to sprinkle your rabanitos (radishes).