Lunchbreak: Impossible Ramen

Posted 12:17 PM, February 24, 2020, by

Chef Shin Thompson

Furious Spoon – multiple locations across Chicago

– Logan Square: 2410 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60647

– Wicker Park: 1571 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60622

– Lakeview: 800 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago, IL 60657

– Pilsen: 1316 W. 18th St., Chicago, IL 60608

– Evanston: 1700 Maple Ave., Evanston, IL 60201

– Located in Wells Street Market and Revival Food Hall:  205 W. Wacker Dr. & 125 S. Clark St., Chicago

http://www.Furiousramen.com

Recipe:

Impossible Ramen

“Meat” Ball Ingredients:

1 pound of plant-based “meat” alternative like Impossible or Beyond Meat

1 teaspoon Garlic, chopped

1 teaspoon Ginger, chopped

½ teaspoon Sesame Oil

1 Tablespoon Scallions, chopped

⅛ teaspoon White pepper, ground

½ teaspoon Kosher Salt

“Meat” Ball Method:

  1. In a medium mixing bowl, combine all of the ingredients and mix thoroughly.
  2. Form into 1.5 ounce (3T) patties (disc-shaped but not flat).

Spicy Maple Teriyaki Glaze:

Ingredients:

1 Cup Water, room temperature

1 teaspoon Rice Vinegar

¼ Cup Lite Soy Sauce

1 teaspoon Garlic, minced

1 teaspoon Ginger, minced

1 Tablespoon Fresno Chilies, minced

1 Tablespoon Scallions, chopped

½ Cup Maple Syrup

1 Tablespoon Corn Starch

1 Tablespoon Cold Water

Spicy Maple Teriyaki Glaze Method:

  1. Heat all of the ingredients together in a sauce pot except for the maple syrup, corn starch and cold water.
  2. Bring to a boil and add the Maple Syrup. Simmer for 3 minutes on low heat.
  3. Make a slurry out of the corn starch and cold water and vigorously whisk into the mixture on medium heat until it thickens up to a nape, sauce-like consistency. Cool immediately.
  4. Sauce at room temperature should be thick but not lumpy and should be able to coat a piece of meat with a pastry brush.

Ramen Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons Red Miso Paste

1 Tablespoon Tamari

1 Tablespoon Chili Oil

1 Tablespoon Fury sauce (hot sauce or sriracha)

½ teaspoon Garlic, minced

½ teaspoon Ginger, minced

1.5 Cups Vegetable Stock

3ea “Meat” Balls (see recipe)

2 Tablespoons Spicy Maple Teriyaki Glaze

6 pcs Shishito Peppers Salt to taste

1 portion (5 ounces) Ramen Noodles

1 tablespoon Fresno Chilies, thinly sliced

Ramen Method:

  1. Pan fry 3 “meat” balls for 1-2 minutes on each side.
  2. In a small mixing bowl, add the maple teriyaki glaze and use a pastry brush to coat each side of the fried “meat” balls.
  3. Pan fry the Shishito peppers for 60 seconds and season with salt tossing in a separate small mixing bowl.
  4. Add the miso in the bowl with tamari, Fury sauce and chili oil.
  5. Add garlic and ginger to the bowl.
  6. Cook ramen noodles according to instructions (chef Shin suggests using fresh noodles)
  7. Ladle the broth into the bowl and whisk for 6 seconds. Arrange the noodles in the bowl. Arrange the Shishitos, “meatballs” and Fresnos on top of the noodles.

 

