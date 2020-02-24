Lunchbreak: Impossible Ramen
Chef Shin Thompson
Furious Spoon – multiple locations across Chicago
– Logan Square: 2410 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60647
– Wicker Park: 1571 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60622
– Lakeview: 800 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago, IL 60657
– Pilsen: 1316 W. 18th St., Chicago, IL 60608
– Evanston: 1700 Maple Ave., Evanston, IL 60201
– Located in Wells Street Market and Revival Food Hall: 205 W. Wacker Dr. & 125 S. Clark St., Chicago
Recipe:
Impossible Ramen
“Meat” Ball Ingredients:
1 pound of plant-based “meat” alternative like Impossible or Beyond Meat
1 teaspoon Garlic, chopped
1 teaspoon Ginger, chopped
½ teaspoon Sesame Oil
1 Tablespoon Scallions, chopped
⅛ teaspoon White pepper, ground
½ teaspoon Kosher Salt
“Meat” Ball Method:
- In a medium mixing bowl, combine all of the ingredients and mix thoroughly.
- Form into 1.5 ounce (3T) patties (disc-shaped but not flat).
Spicy Maple Teriyaki Glaze:
Ingredients:
1 Cup Water, room temperature
1 teaspoon Rice Vinegar
¼ Cup Lite Soy Sauce
1 teaspoon Garlic, minced
1 teaspoon Ginger, minced
1 Tablespoon Fresno Chilies, minced
1 Tablespoon Scallions, chopped
½ Cup Maple Syrup
1 Tablespoon Corn Starch
1 Tablespoon Cold Water
Spicy Maple Teriyaki Glaze Method:
- Heat all of the ingredients together in a sauce pot except for the maple syrup, corn starch and cold water.
- Bring to a boil and add the Maple Syrup. Simmer for 3 minutes on low heat.
- Make a slurry out of the corn starch and cold water and vigorously whisk into the mixture on medium heat until it thickens up to a nape, sauce-like consistency. Cool immediately.
- Sauce at room temperature should be thick but not lumpy and should be able to coat a piece of meat with a pastry brush.
Ramen Ingredients:
2 Tablespoons Red Miso Paste
1 Tablespoon Tamari
1 Tablespoon Chili Oil
1 Tablespoon Fury sauce (hot sauce or sriracha)
½ teaspoon Garlic, minced
½ teaspoon Ginger, minced
1.5 Cups Vegetable Stock
3ea “Meat” Balls (see recipe)
2 Tablespoons Spicy Maple Teriyaki Glaze
6 pcs Shishito Peppers Salt to taste
1 portion (5 ounces) Ramen Noodles
1 tablespoon Fresno Chilies, thinly sliced
Ramen Method:
- Pan fry 3 “meat” balls for 1-2 minutes on each side.
- In a small mixing bowl, add the maple teriyaki glaze and use a pastry brush to coat each side of the fried “meat” balls.
- Pan fry the Shishito peppers for 60 seconds and season with salt tossing in a separate small mixing bowl.
- Add the miso in the bowl with tamari, Fury sauce and chili oil.
- Add garlic and ginger to the bowl.
- Cook ramen noodles according to instructions (chef Shin suggests using fresh noodles)
- Ladle the broth into the bowl and whisk for 6 seconds. Arrange the noodles in the bowl. Arrange the Shishitos, “meatballs” and Fresnos on top of the noodles.