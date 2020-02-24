Lakeshore in for another pounding, “NNE” winds to build 8 to 10 ft. waves; storm’s more southerly track spares Chicago’s a big snow; lighter snows to occur instead Tue night into Wed morning—NW Indiana to log biggest snow tallies
Winter Weather Advisory in effect until midnight, 1-2 inches of snow possible
Winter Weather Advisory – accumulating quick-hitting burst of snow moving east across the Chicago area today- Snow arriving on schedule
Heavy snow falls fast in south suburbs; Will continue overnight
Snow to continue into Thursday morning rush; Bitter cold to follow
Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect across the Chicago area Friday afternoon into Saturday morning calling for accumulating snow changing over to freezing rain/sleet –turning windy/much colder with snow showers Saturday
Accumulating snow to begin later this afternoon, spreading over Chicago area tonight
Winter Weather Advisory for an additional 1 to 3-inches continues for a good portion of the Chicago area Saturday
Snow Sunday before quiet start to the week
After a nice weekend, over six inches of snow possible in parts of Chicagoland this week
Snow on the way, temps in the 30s
Sticking snow expected Sunday
Light snow causing slippery road conditions Thursday morning
Light snow will make for slick travel/outdoor conditions this Friday morning