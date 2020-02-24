× Illinois recreational marijuana sales brought in more than $10 million in January tax revenue

CHICAGO — Sales for recreational marijuana in Illinois generated more than $10 million in tax revenue in January, according to the Illinois Department of Revenue.

Nearly $40 million worth of marijuana was sold in the state’s first legal month of sales.

“Once administrative fees are accounted for, 45% of the adult-use cannabis tax revenue will be reinvested in communities disproportionately impacted by the failed war on drugs and used to fund substance abuse and mental health programs,” the Illinois Department of Revenue said.

Last Wednesday, Gov. JB Pritzker released his 2021 budget, which projected cannabis sales would generate $28 million in cannabis tax revenue for the remainder of the 2020 fiscal year.