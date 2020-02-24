CHICAGO -- An IDOT Minuteman was carjacked and the ensuing police chase ended in a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway. This is a breaking news story; we’ll have more details as information becomes available.
IDOT Minuteman Carjacked, chase ends in crash on Dan Ryan
