IDOT Minuteman Carjacked, chase ends in crash on Dan Ryan

Posted 4:45 AM, February 24, 2020, by , Updated at 04:47AM, February 24, 2020
Data pix.

CHICAGO -- An IDOT Minuteman was carjacked and the ensuing police chase ended in a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway.  This is a breaking news story; we’ll have more details as information becomes available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.