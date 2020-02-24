Dear Tom,

Has Chicago ever recorded significant snow accumulation after the first 80 degree day of the year?

Thanks,

John Houck

Lake in the Hills

Dear John,

It certainly has. Just last year the mercury reached 80-degrees on April 22 that was followed by 2.5 inches of snow, five days later, on April 27. Longtime Chicago residents are well aware that an unseasonably warm spring day does not signal the end of winter snowfall. Since 1884, there have been ten years that recorded March 80s and six of those years produced additional snowfall. In 1910, the city received nearly 7 inches of snow following an 81 on March 27, and in 1974 almost 5 inches of snow fell following the city’s earliest 80 on March 3. Only three years, 1895,1981 and 2017 remained snow free, and in 1945 just a trace of snow was logged.