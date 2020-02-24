Gucci store among two stores robbed downtown: police

Posted 6:15 PM, February 24, 2020, by

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating two robberies that took place in the Gold Cost Monday morning.

Police said around 10:30 a.m., two masked men walked into the Gucci store on the 900 block of North Michigan Avenue and implied they had a weapon. The men stole several items and then left the store.

Police did not provide a detailed description of the suspects and only said they were black males about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 140 to 160 pounds and wearing dark masks.

Half an hour later, two female suspects robbed a store nearby at the 0-100 block of East Oak Street, police said. They got away in a black vehicle that was waiting for them — possible a Chysler with an out of town license plate.

Police said no descriptions of the offenders was available.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call police.

