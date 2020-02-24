Dr. Sterling shares tips on getting the most out of a Doctor’s Appointment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUTHOR OF "BEHIND THE CURTAIN " SHARES SOME THINGS TO REMEMBER BEFORE YOUR DOCTOR'S VISIT AND A FEW THINGS THAT SHOULD PROMPT A CHECK UP.

Here are 10 questions I want you to ask your doctor.

1. What preventive care services are right for me? (This is a great lead-in to a discussion on vaccines and screenings.)

2. Which internet resources can I trust for medical information? (There’s a big difference between you asking me about something you found on the net and you asking me where you can go for good information on the net.)

3. Why am I taking/receiving this medicine? (Blind trust is much less important than informed empowerment.)

4. How do sleep and stress impact my health? (Two rarely discussed but really important topics)

5. How do you (the physician) protect your own health? (Lots to learn here)

6. Do I (or my child) really need an antibiotic? (If only this level of insight and trust existed)

7. I’m really afraid about this? How concerned should I be? (Address your fears)

8. Can we discuss my wishes for end-of-life care? (No one seems to ask this unsolicited_

9. When do I need to be seen again and what would make it necessary earlier)? (Good way to reduce fear and have clarity)

10. What should I do if I think I need to go to the emergency room for something? (Understanding options for emergency doctor visits, call centers and 911)

Buzzwords for “Get Checked”

1. Do you have a child (especially with a fever) who goes listless? It could be a seizure, even without the shakes.

2. Do you have a propensity to get yeast infections? Could be an early sign of diabetes.

3. Do you have an elderly family member who just isn’t acting right? Could be a urinary tract infection (babies and the elderly have a more limited way of expressing the presence of illness).

4. Do you have copious discharge from your eye? Beware, it could be gonorrhea (wash your hands!).

5. Do you have a constant runny nose after recent head trauma? Could be a brain fluid leak resulting from a skull fracture.

6. Do you have a child with a barky, seal-like cough? It sounds like croup..

7. Does your jaw click when you open and close it? This sounds like TMJ (temporomandibular joint) syndrome.

8. Do you see halos? I think about glaucoma or digoxin toxicity (if you take that drug).

9. If you’re a young lady expressing concern about a fishy odor, I think about BV (bacterial vaginosis).

10. Does your breath smells like feces or you have that taste in your mouth? It likely is a small bowel obstruction (blockage of a part of your intestines).

11. Do you have grouped blisters on your fingers? Could be herpes.

12. Do you have small bumps on your palms and the soles of your feet? Could be secondary syphilis.

13. Have you started having new headaches after age 40 or are having the worst headache of your life? This could be a sign of a bleed within your brain.

14. An unexplained toothache in middle age could be a sign of a heart attack, especially in a diabetic.