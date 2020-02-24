× CTA to allow all-door bus boarding in pilot program

CHICAGO — The CTA announced Monday a pilot program that will allow for payment and boarding at all doors.

The experimental service will be tested this summer along the #J14 Jeffrey Jump and the #192 U of Chicago Hospital Express routes.

The CTA said the pilot is aimed at improving speed and reliability for customers.

“CTA’s bus system is a vital component of Chicago’s comprehensive, affordable transit network that connects people, jobs and communities,” said President Carter. “We are taking a fresh look at our bus system and operations to look for ways we can make it even better. Initiatives like this help us gain valuable insights that will shape the future of bus service in Chicago.”

Riders will be able to use their Ventra cards and contactless debit and credit cards at the rear and front doors.

Allowing riders to use both sets of doors to pay has the potential to reduce boarding times by as much as 50 percent, the CTA said.

Funding for the pilot is a mix of federal grant funds and CTA’s operating budget.